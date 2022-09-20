From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Homemade Bombs In Selfoss And Knife Violence

The Icelandic Roundup: Homemade Bombs In Selfoss And Knife Violence

Published September 20, 2022

Words by
In this week’s Podcast, we cover multilingual children in kindergarten, unusually frequent knife violence in Iceland, homemade bombs scaring the people at Selfoss and a highly controversial homepage that wants to get an Icelandic domain. Valur Grettisson and Andie Sophia Fontaine go over the news in this week’s Icelandic Roundup.

