From Iceland — 'Beautiful Beings' Selected As Iceland's Entry For Oscars 2022

‘Beautiful Beings’ Selected As Iceland’s Entry For Oscars 2022

Published September 20, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Beautiful Beings, Joint Motion Pictures / Sturla Brandth Groevlen

‘Beautiful Beings’ or ‘Berdreymi’ directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson, has been selected for Oscars 2022. The film will compete in the Best International Film Category, reports RÚV.

The film was selected by a jury made up of members from the boards of professional associations in the film industry as well as representatives from the Icelandic Film Center, cinemas and film critics.

The jury’s statement about the film reads: “This is a haunting story presented with calmness and consideration that allows getting close to the viewer. The exceptional performance and courage of the young actors deserve special praise for their large part in the impact of the work. The tone, spirit and feel of the narrative exploit the potential of the form in a remarkable way, resulting in a raw and powerful cinematic experience.”

‘Beautiful Beings’ is the second feature of Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson. Read our interview with the director here.

