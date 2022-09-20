From Iceland — Direct Flights Between Akureyri And Keflavík To Start Next Spring

Published September 20, 2022

Art Bicnick

Icelandair plans to start direct flights between Akureyri and Keflavík in spring 2023, reports RÚV.

The information became public after the interview with Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair, aired on Rás 2 radio station this morning.

There will be an early morning flight from Akureyri to Keflavík to accommodate departures to Europe and arrivals from North America. On most days of the week, there will also be flights in the afternoon.

Direct flights between Keflavík Airport and Akureyri were discontinued in the fall of 2019. The reason for this is believed to be a lack of passengers and high costs.

Bogi Nils thinks it is absolutely necessary for Icelandic tourism to transport some tourists directly to their final destinations rather than just the corner of the southwest. According to Boga Nils, some foreign tourists already use domestic flights to travel between parts of the country.

