From Iceland — Three Youngsters Arrested After Explosions in Selfoss

Photo by Vísir/Kristófer

The police in South Iceland have arrested three people who are suspected of having detonated bombs in Selfoss, reports Vísir. The three are believed to have detonated homemade bombs in recent days. They are under the age of twenty.

According to Sveinn Kristján Rúnarsson, senior police officer, the case is clear, but the investigation is still in progress.

The homemade bombs that have been detonated in Selfoss in recent days are described as powerful and dangerous.

“Children and young people are using corrosive substances and putting them in bottles. We have seen fragments of such a homemade bomb twenty meters away from the detonation site,” said chief police officer Oddur Árnason.

The National Police Commissioner’s special team was called in last week because of a bomb that had been planted near the Sudurland College and Vallaskóli.