From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Björk Criticises The Prime Minister

The Icelandic Roundup: Björk Criticises The Prime Minister

Published August 30, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by

World-famous singer and artist, Björk Guðmundsdóttir, heavily criticised the Icelandic prime minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, in a recent interview with The Guardian, where she said the prime minister betrayed a promise to declare a state of emergency in Iceland regarding global warming.

Valur Grettisson, editor in chief at Reyjavík Grapevine, is joined by investigative reporter from Stundin magazine, Bjartmar Oddur Þeyr Alexandersson, to discuss the singer’s accusations and whether or not her criticisms were valid.

Looking for more news? Check out our website for the latest coverage.

Please take the time to rate and review the Icelandic Roundup on your podcast app! We really appreciate it, and it helps other people find the show.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Representatives Propose Measures To Rid Reykjavík Of Seagulls

Representatives Propose Measures To Rid Reykjavík Of Seagulls

by

News
Quarantine Measures Have Likely Protected The Elderly

Quarantine Measures Have Likely Protected The Elderly

by

News
Iceland Is Among Best Countries For Working Fathers

Iceland Is Among Best Countries For Working Fathers

by

News
Stokkseyri Holds Autumn Fair With Five-Horned Sheep

Stokkseyri Holds Autumn Fair With Five-Horned Sheep

by

News
Polar Bear Turned Out To Be A Seal

Polar Bear Turned Out To Be A Seal

by

News
School Board Responds To Alleged Sexual Offense During School Hours

School Board Responds To Alleged Sexual Offense During School Hours

by

Show Me More!