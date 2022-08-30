From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Björk Criticises The Prime Minister

Photo by

World-famous singer and artist, Björk Guðmundsdóttir, heavily criticised the Icelandic prime minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, in a recent interview with The Guardian, where she said the prime minister betrayed a promise to declare a state of emergency in Iceland regarding global warming.

Valur Grettisson, editor in chief at Reyjavík Grapevine, is joined by investigative reporter from Stundin magazine, Bjartmar Oddur Þeyr Alexandersson, to discuss the singer’s accusations and whether or not her criticisms were valid.

