From Iceland — Stokkseyri Holds Autumn Fair With Five-Horned Sheep

Photo by Magnus Hlynur Hreiðarsson/Vísir

Stokkseyri held one of the first autumn fairs of the year on Saturday, reports Vísir.

The Farmer’s Association of Old Stokkseyrarhreppur was founded in 1888, but sheep farming has always been practiced in the area, which is south of Selfoss on the south coast.

Local farmers came out to gather their sheep and served meat stew during the event. Interestingly, a five-horned sheep gathered lots of attention for its horns.

Katrín Jónsdóttir á Lambatanga only has 14 sheep, but she says that the number doesn’t matter because gathering around the sheep is so much fun.

Time will only tell if this five-horned beauty will eclipse the staying power of the non-unicorn from 2017.