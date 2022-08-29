From Iceland — Stokkseyri Holds Autumn Fair With Five-Horned Sheep

Stokkseyri Holds Autumn Fair With Five-Horned Sheep

Published August 29, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Magnus Hlynur Hreiðarsson/Vísir

Stokkseyri held one of the first autumn fairs of the year on Saturday, reports Vísir.

The Bargain Chest just opened in Grapevine Store. This is where we’ll be keeping all the things that for one reason or another are on a discount at the store. Dig in! As always, join our High Five Club to support our journalism and get discounts in our shop/tours and get new Issue sent on email.

The Farmer’s Association of Old Stokkseyrarhreppur was founded in 1888, but sheep farming has always been practiced in the area, which is south of Selfoss on the south coast.

Local farmers came out to gather their sheep and served meat stew during the event. Interestingly, a five-horned sheep gathered lots of attention for its horns.

Katrín Jónsdóttir á Lambatanga only has 14 sheep, but she says that the number doesn’t matter because gathering around the sheep is so much fun.

Time will only tell if this five-horned beauty will eclipse the staying power of the non-unicorn from 2017.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Björk Criticises The Prime Minister

The Icelandic Roundup: Björk Criticises The Prime Minister

by

News
Representatives Propose Measures To Rid Reykjavík Of Seagulls

Representatives Propose Measures To Rid Reykjavík Of Seagulls

by

News
Quarantine Measures Have Likely Protected The Elderly

Quarantine Measures Have Likely Protected The Elderly

by

News
Iceland Is Among Best Countries For Working Fathers

Iceland Is Among Best Countries For Working Fathers

by

News
Polar Bear Turned Out To Be A Seal

Polar Bear Turned Out To Be A Seal

by

News
School Board Responds To Alleged Sexual Offense During School Hours

School Board Responds To Alleged Sexual Offense During School Hours

by

Show Me More!