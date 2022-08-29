From Iceland — Polar Bear Turned Out To Be A Seal

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Tourists in Hornvík called the Westfjords after seeing a polar bear, reports Vísir.

A Coast Guard helicopter flew over the area, but the alleged polar bear turned out to most likely be a white seal.

The police received the call just before three o’clock on Sunday and subsequently requested the help of the Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter to the area. The crew of the rescue ship Gísla Jón on Ísafjörður was also called out.

Police talked to those who reported the bear while flying over Hornvík, but no polar bear was found.

The police believe that the animal was a white seal that has been seen in Hornvík recently.

Fortunate news for polar bears everywhere, as when they do land in Iceland, they are usually shot.