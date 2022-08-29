From Iceland — School Board Responds To Alleged Sexual Offense During School Hours

School Board Responds To Alleged Sexual Offense During School Hours

Published August 29, 2022

Words by
Photo by
ja.is

The administrators and school board of the Polytechnic School of Suðurland say they take the alleged sexual offense that occurred at the school seriously, and they intend to hire an independent person to advise on cases like this, reports RÚV.

This comes less than a week after RÚV reported a student allegedly committed a sexual offense during school hours. The principal said at that time that the individual would not be expelled unless they were proven guilty.

They believe the situation could have been handled better, especially when it came to the school’s response and sharing of information.

The school administrators sent students an email that has since appeared on social media. The email is very similar to the school board’s announcement, where it states that the management and the school board take the matter seriously, that they should have done better, that meetings have been held, and that an independent person is available for advice.

The email also states that the alleged perpetrator will not attend school in the near future, which is not found in the school board’s announcement.

