From Iceland — RVK Newscast 206: Children Banned At Volcano


RVK Newscast 206: Children Banned At Volcano

Published August 12, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Welcome back to another volcano RVK Newscast. Join Reykjavík Grapevine’s editor in chief, Valur Grettisson, for a walk around the eruption site at Meradalir and all the latest volcano news.

Children under 12 have been banned at the new volcano after a family required rescuing by the Search and Rescue service (SAR). The decision has caused frustration, with some taking to Twitter to complain about the restriction. Read more here.

The Civil Defence in Iceland has announced that Icelanders should be prepared that the eruption could last for months. This means that it could affect infrastructure such as Suðurstrandarvegur (The South beach road). Read more here.

Read all of our volcano coverage here.

Follow our Twitter account for up-to-date information on the 2022 eruption here.

