From Iceland — Iceland To Lead Demining Training For Ukraine

Iceland To Lead Demining Training For Ukraine

Published August 15, 2022

Icelandic Coast Guard

Representatives of 26 countries met in Copenhagen last week to discuss defense assistance for Ukraine as the war with Russia continues, reports RÚV.

Conference participants agreed to support Ukraine with €1.5 billion, or 270 billion ISK.

Iceland presented a proposal for a joint project on a demining training mission for Ukraine. The project consists of the Nordic countries, including Denmark and Norway, training Ukrainian experts in bomb detection and bomb disposal. Iceland is going to lead the project.

Icelandic bomb experts have previously conducted training abroad. The Coast Guard is participating in the preparations for the project to begin.

Þórdís Kolbrún R. Gylfadóttir, Iceland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said she was happy that Iceland had something to offer for the cause. “I am of the opinion that Iceland should do everything it can to help the Ukrainian people. With good help from other nations we can achieve a lot,” Þórdís said.

