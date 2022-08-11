From Iceland — Thousands Of Tourists Visit Expanding Lava Field After Reopening

Thousands Of Tourists Visit Expanding Lava Field After Reopening

Published August 11, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Emma Ledbetter

The eruption trail at Meradalir reopened yesterday morning after several days of weather closures, drawing thousands of onlookers to the expanding lava field.

The Volcano is on (again) at Fagradalsfjall! Check out our volcano merch in the Grapevine shop: books, T-shirts, posters even socks and more. Join our High Five club to support our volcano coverage and get discounts in our shop!

The lava bed has risen 8 metres higher in the last two days, reports Vísir. A cone has formed and lava flows from it to a “lake” that occupies most of the valley.

It could be only a few more weeks before the lava fills up the valley and begins to flow over a gap toward the coast road, Suðurstrandarvegur. Currently, the lava field is about 1 metre below the so-called Meradalir pass, the rim that is containing it in the valley, according to Fréttablaðið.

The lava field would have to flow 4.3 kilometres to Suðurstrandarvegur and 5.5 kilometres to the sea, giving authorities time to close that portion of the road, reports RÚV.

Hundreds of tourists line the walls of the valley at any given time. Search and rescue workers believe dusk is the peak time for visitors.
The main parking lots to the trail filled quickly after the eruption trail reopened, leaving many to park along the side of the road.
Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
PHOTO GALLERY: Tourists Return As Lava Begins To Fill Valley

PHOTO GALLERY: Tourists Return As Lava Begins To Fill Valley

by

News
Fake IDs Used To Smuggle Opioids

Fake IDs Used To Smuggle Opioids

by

News
10 Reports Of LGBTQ+ Harassment Following Pride

10 Reports Of LGBTQ+ Harassment Following Pride

by

News
Fréttablaðið Won’t Apologise To The Russian Embassy

Fréttablaðið Won’t Apologise To The Russian Embassy

by

News
Missing Swimmer Found Dead

Missing Swimmer Found Dead

by

News
RVK Newscast 205: Tourist Stumbled Upon Human Bones

RVK Newscast 205: Tourist Stumbled Upon Human Bones

by

Show Me More!