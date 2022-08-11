From Iceland — Thousands Of Tourists Visit Expanding Lava Field After Reopening

Photo by Emma Ledbetter

The eruption trail at Meradalir reopened yesterday morning after several days of weather closures, drawing thousands of onlookers to the expanding lava field.

The lava bed has risen 8 metres higher in the last two days, reports Vísir. A cone has formed and lava flows from it to a “lake” that occupies most of the valley.

It could be only a few more weeks before the lava fills up the valley and begins to flow over a gap toward the coast road, Suðurstrandarvegur. Currently, the lava field is about 1 metre below the so-called Meradalir pass, the rim that is containing it in the valley, according to Fréttablaðið.

The lava field would have to flow 4.3 kilometres to Suðurstrandarvegur and 5.5 kilometres to the sea, giving authorities time to close that portion of the road, reports RÚV.

Hundreds of tourists line the walls of the valley at any given time. Search and rescue workers believe dusk is the peak time for visitors. The main parking lots to the trail filled quickly after the eruption trail reopened, leaving many to park along the side of the road.