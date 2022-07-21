From Iceland — Icelandic Beer Recalled From The Shelves

Icelandic Beer Recalled From The Shelves

Published July 21, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Cyclopath Pale Ale has been recalled from the shelves of ÁTVR, the company behind the country alcohol stores, Fréttablaðið reports.

The reason for this is that beer might explode and result in accidents.

The announcement came from the City of Reykjavík, but the beer in question is sold all across the country and it is yet unknown whether the beer will be recalled in other regions too.

Cyclopath Pale Ale is produced by the RVK Brewing Company, owned by SB Brugghús.

SB Brugghús together with the Reykjavík Health Inspectorate made the decision to recall the beer due to the damaged packaging.

