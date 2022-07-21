From Iceland — Trees In West Reykjavík Are Dying

Photo by Axel Kristinsson/Wikimedia Commons

West Reykjavík could be devoid of trees in 20 years if nothing is done says horticulturalists and gardening experts, reports RÚV.

The largest continuous rowan forest in Iceland is located in the west, however, all of the trees were planted in the 1950s and they have a lifespan of 60-80 years.

“We have this unnatural, yet natural, situation where all the trees are the same age in every neighbourhood,” says gardener Heimir Janusarson.

To ensure the forests are maintained, efforts need to be taken to preserve the current trees and add new trees.

“Now is the time to plant the successors that we can put in,” says Heimir. “Then we need to slowly start to trim and take down these old trees that have become brittle, ugly, and dangerous. Some of them are in very good condition, but only professionals are allowed to inspect, judge, and evaluate the trees.”