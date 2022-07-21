From Iceland — Trees In West Reykjavík Are Dying

Trees In West Reykjavík Are Dying

Published July 21, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Axel Kristinsson/Wikimedia Commons

West Reykjavík could be devoid of trees in 20 years if nothing is done says horticulturalists and gardening experts, reports RÚV.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

The largest continuous rowan forest in Iceland is located in the west, however, all of the trees were planted in the 1950s and they have a lifespan of 60-80 years.

“We have this unnatural, yet natural, situation where all the trees are the same age in every neighbourhood,” says gardener Heimir Janusarson.

To ensure the forests are maintained, efforts need to be taken to preserve the current trees and add new trees.

“Now is the time to plant the successors that we can put in,” says Heimir. “Then we need to slowly start to trim and take down these old trees that have become brittle, ugly, and dangerous. Some of them are in very good condition, but only professionals are allowed to inspect, judge, and evaluate the trees.”

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Customers Can Shop 24 Hours A Day At Fully Automatic Neighbourhood Store

Customers Can Shop 24 Hours A Day At Fully Automatic Neighbourhood Store

by

News
Tourists Leave Mess In Iceland

Tourists Leave Mess In Iceland

by

News
Icelandic Beer Recalled From The Shelves

Icelandic Beer Recalled From The Shelves

by

News
Rescued Seal Pup Receiving Care

Rescued Seal Pup Receiving Care

by

News
Nine People In Iceland Have Monkeypox While Country Awaits Vaccines From Abroad

Nine People In Iceland Have Monkeypox While Country Awaits Vaccines From Abroad

by

News
RVK Newscast 198: Icelandic Football Team In The Euros

RVK Newscast 198: Icelandic Football Team In The Euros

by

Show Me More!