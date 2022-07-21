From Iceland — Tourists Leave Mess In Iceland

Tourists Leave Mess In Iceland

Published July 21, 2022

Art Bicnick

The vice chairman of the Icelandic Guides’ Association says that the mess in tourist places in Iceland has increased significantly, Vísir reports. He says that it is the task of property owners to keep the tourist attractions clean.

Snorri Steinn Sigurðsson, vice chairman of the Icelandic Guides’ Association, says that the situation in the country’s main tourist destinations is downright disgusting. Trash cans are full and there’s rubbish everywhere. Public toilets available onsite many attractions are often locked or too dirty to use, resulting in tourists going to the toilet in the nature.

“Considering how it has been, as soon as there is more tourism, there is of course more mess, but this has been unusually bad this summer,” says Snorri Steinn. He believes that the situation is worse than before the pandemic hit Iceland.

The situation is worst in the busiest places, for example at Gullfoss and Geysir, Suðurströndin, Seljalandsfoss and Skógafoss. According to Snorri Steinn, the situation in the Highlands is better as many tourists that are visiting are environmentalists.

Snorri Steinn is confident that it is necessary to take better care of the country’s natural attractions and that the government must take action in this area.

