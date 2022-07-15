From Iceland — Three People Receive Vaccine Compensation

Published July 15, 2022

John Pearson

According to RÚV, three people in Iceland have received compensation due to side effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccination.

In total, 40 people have applied for compensation. Two applications have already been rejected, and the remaining 35 are under consideration by Sjúkratryggingar Íslands, the national health insurance agency. According to the law, the state is responsible for any physical damage caused by vaccination.

Ingibjörg K. Þorsteinsdóttir, division head at Sjúkratryggingar Íslands, says that it takes time to process the applications since each case needs to be researched separately and the side effects that people have experienced have to be monitored. The agency assesses whether the side effect is temporary or may cause permanent damage.

The insurance agency works closely with the national university Landspítali to evaluate the severity of the damage. The people who suffered long-term or permanent side effects received compensation.

The Icelandic Medicines Agency has received 6,178 reports of adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination, of which 300 were serious.

