From Iceland — RVK Newscast 197: Viðey Island

On this episode of RVK Newscast, Grapevine journalist Josie Anne takes a trip to Viðey, an island off the coast of Reykjavík with a fascinating history. Read on for more information and links!

Iceland has topped the gender equality index for the 13th year in a row. The report which is produced by the World Economic Forum, praised Iceland for the number of women involved in politics. Four of the Nordic counties are in the top five most gender equal countries in the world; Finland and Norway, were second and third, respectively, with Sweden fifth. Fourth on the list is New Zealand.

A report into the sale of state-owned shares in Íslandsbanki has been delayed for a second time. The report, which is being conducted by the state auditor, was originally due in June, before being pushed back to late July. It is now not expected to be ready until sometime in August.

An agreement has been signed between state and municipal authorities to build 35,000 houses in the next 10 years. The proposed plan involves a commitment to build 4,000 units per year for the first five years, 30% of which would be affordable housing, while 5% would be set aside as social housing.

200 cats in Iceland are currently looking for homes. The cats are in the care of Villikettir, a cat protection agency. Read more here. Learn more about Villikettir here.

