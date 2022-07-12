From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: A Question Of Sports

The Icelandic Roundup: A Question Of Sports

Published July 12, 2022

Culture Editor Josie Anne Gaitens and News Editor Andie Sophia Fontaine are here to delve into SPORTS. A topic that we are incredibly knowledgable of and can talk about at length. Other topics covered in this episode include trans rights, whether Reykjavík is a green city, an inflation dog fight, and—somewhat surprisingly—sheep. Josie Anne and Andie Sophia would like to extend their apologies to All Sheep.

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

