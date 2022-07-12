From Iceland — Grímsey By Train

People can now tour Grímsey by train, however, the train is actually a tractor painted as a train that pulls two carts, reports RÚV.

Grímsey couple, Svavar Gylfason and Unnur Ingólfsdóttir, saw the train for sale on social media and decided to move it to their hometown.

“We’re just trying to do something for the tourists,” says Svavar. “Have a sightseeing tour like this. Of course, there are a lot of cruise ships coming here and a lot of older people on these ships who are coming here who have a hard time walking around a lot.”

The previous shuttle tour owner moved away from Grímsey, leaving the island without a tourist shuttle, until Svavar and Unnur purchased the train. The train can hold fifty passengers and was previously on Viðey.

“I just go around south of the lighthouse and north of the airport and you see the main things like that,” says Svavar. “Then people have the opportunity to walk north to the Arctic Circle if they want to.”

The residents of Grímsey were invited to go on the first ride of the train last week.

