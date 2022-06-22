From Iceland — RVK Newscast 191: Whaling, New Icelanders And Inflation

Photo by Art Bicnick

Looking sharp, chief! For today’s RVK Newscast, Valur Grettisson, editor-in-chief of The Reykjavík Grapevine, is at Rakarastofa Ragnars & Harðar for a fresh cut—as well as to go over the freshest Icelandic news. Read on for more info and links.

64.3% of Icelanders believe that hunting whales damages Iceland’s reputation according to a poll that Fréttablaðið reported today. Only 6.1% of Icelanders polled think it’s actually good for our reputation.

12 people have been awarded citizenship, among them American musician, John Grant, through applying directly to the Icelandic parliament. There were 71 applications in total. The Althingi application system is controversial and has been criticised for being exclusive and unjust.

Inflation is expected to be reach 8.7 % in June. Policy interest rates will probably be raised by 0.75% to 4.5%— the same as in 2019. The central bank has also lowered the loan ratio for first buyers from 90% down to 85% to cool off the real estate market that has been spinning out of control in past 12 months.

