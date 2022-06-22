From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Lenya Rún - Pirate Party Politician

The Icelandic Roundup: Lenya Rún – Pirate Party Politician

Published June 22, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

Valur Grettisson (editor-in-chief) and Josie Anne Gaitens (culture editor) are joined on this week’s podcast by Lenya Rún Taha Karim, deputy MP for The Pirate Party, who was briefly voted in as the youngest Member of Parliament last September, before election recounts meant she lost her seat. Lenya Rún discusses her experience of being part of the Icelandic political system, including the racism directed towards her as an Icelandic Kurd.

Follow Lenya Rún: twitter.com/Lenyarun

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to Lava Car Rental and The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
More Refugees Than Ever Enter The Country

More Refugees Than Ever Enter The Country

by

News
Tourist Dies In Djúpivogur, Safety Measures Reviewed

Tourist Dies In Djúpivogur, Safety Measures Reviewed

by

News
Officials To Install Alarm System At Reynisfjara

Officials To Install Alarm System At Reynisfjara

by

News
Labour, Management & Central Bank Square Off Over Inflation–And How To Stop It

Labour, Management & Central Bank Square Off Over Inflation–And How To Stop It

by

News
Hafnarfjörður Shooting Suspect In Police Custody After Five-Hour Stand-Off

Hafnarfjörður Shooting Suspect In Police Custody After Five-Hour Stand-Off

by

News
Sustainability Education Should Be Included In Schools

Sustainability Education Should Be Included In Schools

by

Show Me More!