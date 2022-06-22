From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Lenya Rún - Pirate Party Politician

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Valur Grettisson (editor-in-chief) and Josie Anne Gaitens (culture editor) are joined on this week’s podcast by Lenya Rún Taha Karim, deputy MP for The Pirate Party, who was briefly voted in as the youngest Member of Parliament last September, before election recounts meant she lost her seat. Lenya Rún discusses her experience of being part of the Icelandic political system, including the racism directed towards her as an Icelandic Kurd.

