From Iceland — RVK Newscast 192: Summer Solstice in Iceland!

Happy summer solstice! On this rainy midsummer Valur Grettisson, editor in chief of The Reykjavík Grapevine, is in Hellisgerði in Hafnarfjörður to talk about all the latest Icelandic news: the sale of a famous Icelandic canyon, solstice traditions, rising Covid numbers and changes to marriage laws. Read on for more info and links!

The famous canyon, Fjaðrárgljúfur, has been sold to private investors. Fjaðrárgljúfur featured in Justin Bieber’s music video for his song “I’ll show you”. The Icelandic government was given the opportunity to buy the canyon, but they refused the offer.

It’s summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere! In Iceland there are many customs and traditions associated with this day, including animals being able to speak and Selkies—who are magical beings who are able to take two forms, human and seal—coming to the beaches to celebrate.

Covid-19 numbers are increasing in Iceland, despite widespread immunity in the population. 34 people are at the hospital with the virus although no one is currently in intensive care. Read more here.

New laws have been passed by parliament to make the dissolution of marriages simpler. This is in part to make in easier for people to leave abusive relationships.

