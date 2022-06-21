From Iceland — Guðrún Aspelund Hired As Chief Epidemiologist

Guðrún Aspelund will take over as chief epidemiologist when Þórólfur Guðnason retires September 1, the Directorate of Health announced today.
Guðrún currently works as the chief physician of epidemiology in the Office of the Medical Director of Health. She was the only applicant for the position.
“I have gained a good vision of the work of an epidemiologist in recent years and I see an opportunity in my job to make the best of it. I realize that the job comes with a lot of responsibility and I look forward to dealing with the projects that lie ahead,” says Guðrún on the Directorate of Health website.
Guðrún has a degree in medicine from the University of Iceland and specialties in general and pediatric surgery. She also completed a master’s degree in biostatistics and has good knowledge of the epidemiology of infectious diseases, according to the website. She previously worked as an assistant professor and pediatric surgeon from Columbia University from 2007 to 2017.
