From Iceland — 120 Million ISK For Musicians Due To Pandemic

Photo by Ville Hyvönen/Wikimedia Commons

The Minister of Culture has allocated 120 million ISK in grants to musicians as a pandemic response, reports RÚV.

Over one hundred projects are receiving funding from grants such as the Library Fund and the Sound Recording Fund.

The highest grants of 3 million ISK were awarded to the Nordic Music Days and Opera Days festivals. The second-highest grant of 2.5 million ISK was awarded to the Ung Nordisk Musik festival.

“Support for culture and the creative industries is of great importance to society, and it is therefore particularly gratifying to be able to award such grants to such diverse projects,” says Minister of Culture and Commerce, Lilja Dögg Alfreðsdóttir.