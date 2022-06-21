From Iceland — Health Centers Host Open House For Fourth COVID Vaccine

Photo by Steven Cornfield/Unsplash

Many people have requesting the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, so health centers are hosting an open house for the next two weeks for people aged 80 years and older and those with underlying diseases. The vaccination takes place at Álfabakkir 14a on the second floor, reports Vísir.

Summer Sale on T-Shirts in the Grapevine shop! We only have a chance to wear a T-shirt outdoors for about 2 months of the year here in Iceland. To celebrate, we will offer a 20% discount on all our T-shirts! All shapes and sizes with all kinds of Iceland-themed motifs. Take a look!

Over the weekend, there were reports of a sharp increase in the illnesses of those diagnosed with COVID. Two people died of COVID over the weekend. There are currently 34 individuals in various Landspítali offices being treated for COVID-19, according to a statement from Már Kristjánsson, chief physician of the Infectious Diseases Department at Landspítali, given to Fréttablaðið.

Those who are most likely to be hospitalized with the disease are people over the age of 80 who have not received the fourth vaccine. Therefore, the group is encouraged to make an appointment for vaccination.

Vaccinations are administered in public areas and masks are required in the building. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered, but the Janssen vaccine is available upon request. To be able to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine, a minimum of four months must have passed since the third dose.

More than three quarters of Icelanders are fully vaccinated, Már says.

This article has been updated to include additional data about rising COVID-19 cases.