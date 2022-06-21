From Iceland — Icelandic Climate Council Criticises Iceland's Climate Action Plan

Photo by Kvaale/Wikimedia Commons

The Icelandic Climate Council has criticised the Icelandic government for their Climate Action Plan following the newest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, reports Visir.

The IPCC says that global climate action plans are too vague and the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 needs clarification and specification.

The Climate Council is criticising the government’s action plan because the stated implementation is not targeted and reduction of emissions needs to be accelerated.

The council also calls for a new focus on investment and innovation for a climate-friendly future. Energy systems, transportation systems, and financial systems need to be transformed to prevent further climate change.

The full Climate Council resolution can be read here.