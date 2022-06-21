From Iceland — Most Voters Support Iceland's NATO Membership, Survey Finds

The majority of voters across all parties are in favor of Iceland staying in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, reports Fréttablaðið.

A new survey by Prósent found that 71.6% of all respondents support NATO membership, while 11% oppose it. Another 17.3% do not have an opinion on the matter.

The Left-Green Party’s platform states that Iceland should withdraw from NATO. Meanwhile, the Socialist Party’s policy states that a peace alliance should be established in cooperation with neighbors and small nations as an alternative to NATO.

Of Left-Green voters, 53% support Iceland’s membership of NATO, of which 20% are strongly in favor. Only 23% are opposed, while 24% do not have an opinion on the matter.

More voters of the Socialist Party are in favor of Iceland’s membership than against; 47% of Socialists support Iceland’s membership of NATO, while 40% oppose it. Of this, there are 28% strongly opposed to membership.

The highest support for NATO was among Reform Party voters, where 93% were in favor and only 4% are against. Closely behind, 89% of the Independence Party voters and 87% of Progressives support Iceland’s NATO membership.

Support within the Social Democratic Party, the People’s Party, the Center Party and the Pirates is very similar, ranging from 65-71%. Opposition within the Pirates, however, is 21% and 9-12% within the other three parties.

Both support and opposition to NATO membership are higher in the capital area, 73% and 12%, respectively, than in rural areas, where 21% do not have an opinion on the issue.

There is somewhat more support from men than women, 78% compared to 65%, but the opposition is the same, 11%. Nearly a quarter of women, 24%, do not have an opinion on NATO membership.

When it comes to age, the youngest age group stands out in opposition. 50% support membership while 28% oppose it. Support is highest among those aged 45 to 64, 77%, with less than 10% opposed.

Support for Iceland’s presence in NATO increases among rising income brackets. 82% of those with a monthly income of 800,000 ISK or more support NATO membership and only 4% are against. For the lowest-income group, with less than 400,000 ISK monthly, the support is 63%, but 23% do not have an opinion on the matter.

The survey was conducted online from June 2-13. 1,780 people were surveyed and the response rate was 50.1%.

