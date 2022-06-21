From Iceland — Two Women Jailed For Cocaine Trafficking

Photo by Visir

Two women were sentenced to 15 months in prison and an 1.6 million ISK fine at Reykjanes District Court for cocaine trafficking, reports RÚV and Visir.

The women transported more than a kilo of cocaine hidden in a suitcase and were arrested in April. One was from Paris and the other was from Alicante, Spain.

The cocaine was strong, with a potency of 65-73%. The cocaine was brought into the country with the intent to distribute within Iceland.

It appeared the women did not own the drugs or organise the smuggling, they were just used to transport the cocaine into the country.

Both women pleaded guilty. The 15-month sentence was based on the women’s limited role in the smuggling and their admission of guilt.