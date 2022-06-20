From Iceland — 25 International Sailing Race Participants Stranded in Eastfjords

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

25 sailors had to land in Fáskrúðsfjörður this weekend due to high winds and a third of the boats were damaged, reports RÚV.

The race was scheduled to start in France, circle Iceland, then return to France, without making any stops on shore. However, due to poor weather conditions the race had to be cancelled.

“There were so many things that happened as a result of the storm that they were caught in, both damage and accidents and things that had to be rescued at short notice,” says chairman of the East Iceland Sailing Club, Ingvar Björnsson. “As you say, maybe no one expected it.”

Most of the competitors have returned home and were able to keep their boats at fish farms in the area. Two sailors were injured and were transferred to the hospital. Two badly damaged boats remain in Iceland and French crews are flying to Iceland to make repairs.

“The rescue team here in Fáskrúðsfjörður and down in Berufjörður have been very helpful and it’s amazing how people here in East Iceland stick together,” says Ingvar.