From Iceland — RVK Newscast 190: Death At Reynisfjara, Iceland's Black Beach

RVK Newscast 190: Death At Reynisfjara, Iceland’s Black Beach

Published June 16, 2022

Reykjavík Grapevine’s editor-in-chief Valur Grettison is at the black sand beach, Reynisfjara, to discuss the tragic news of the second death in nine months there, and what solutions are being posited to reduce the risk of harm in the area.

When visiting Reynisfjara (or other sites in Iceland), please remember to come prepared in the right clothing and equipment and to be aware of weather, tides and your surroundings in general. The majority of deaths in Iceland are due to not taking these elements into account. Currents around Reynisfjara are incredibly strong and anyone of any age or swimming ability is at risk of death if they are dragged into the ocean. Follow the guidance provided on information boards, and always supervise dogs and children.

Read our latest reporting on Reynisfjara here.

