From Iceland — Grapevine’s 19th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday

Grapevine’s 19th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday

Published June 7, 2022

Josie Gaitens

This Friday, June 10th, at 14:30 Icelandic time, the Reykjavík Grapevine will hold its nineteenth Ask Me Anything (AMA).

You, dear readers, are invited to participate in the video call itself—either by asking questions during the call, or even appearing on camera (or audio only, if you’re the shy type). To do that you need to join the High Five (With A Secret Handshake!) Club, or the Elbow Five Club, before 12:00 Icelandic time on Friday, June 10th. You can also send us your questions to ama@grapevine.is. Members of our YouTube channel will also be able to watch and comment live!

Your questions will then be answered by editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine, live from our offices. Fun times!

While these subscribers will be able to watch and participate live, we will also upload the entire stream for everyone to watch afterwards. For an idea of what it’s like, you can check out our previous AMA here.

We look forward to being able to respond to you, our readers and supporters. We owe our very existence as a magazine to you all. See you then!

