From Iceland — Icelandic Association of School Administrators Thinks Publishing Bullying Survey Results Unnecessary

Photo by Yann/Wikimedia Commons

Chairman of the Icelandic Association of School Administrators, Þorsteinn Sæberg, says that it is most important that the results of the bullying survey are used within schools and it is unnecessary for the results to be publicly released, reports RÚV.

According to the School Pulse survey, bullying has increased in the last seven years. In some schools, one in five students has experienced bullying.

The School Pulse surveys are the private property of each school and it is up to each individual school to determine how much information they want to make public.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that schools are using the results that are currently emerging from the surveys to improve the school, the service to the children, and all the organisations that are there,” says Þorsteinn.

Þorsteinn does not think the public needs to scrutinize how the issues are being dealt with within the schools. However, he says that cooperation between parents and schools is important.

“Children’s mental health is deteriorating and needs to be addressed,” says Þorsteinn. “We need to work together, and that is why it is crucial in school that the parents’, community, and schools work well together to improve the environment of each school community.”

The Minister for Housing and Schools believes the results are being kept a secret from parents and wants the results to be made public.