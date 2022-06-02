From Iceland — Icelandic Cancer Society Withdraws Grant For New Unit

Published June 2, 2022

Hedwig Storch/Wikimedia Commons

The Icelandic Cancer Society withdrew a 450 million ISK grant for the National Hospital to create a new hematology and oncology unit, reports RÚV.

Currently, most people receive chemotherapy in the hematology and oncology unit. The Cancer Society has been concerned about the poor state of the building for years.

The director of the Icelandic Cancer Society told RÚV that the hospital and the government showed no interest in the project. CEO of Landspítali, Runólfur Pálsson, says that “the hospital was interested in the project, there’s no question about that.”

The hospital was awaiting the results of a review before they could allocate the grant funds. The hospital planned to use the funds as soon as the assessment was completed.

“[Following the review] the absolute priority will be to bring the facilities of the hematology and oncology department to an acceptable standard, because there is a real need for it,” says Runólfur.

Runólfur says that the Cancer Society was aware that the hospital was waiting for the results of the review, adding, “we’re going to have a serious talk about this,” with the Cancer Society.

