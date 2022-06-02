From Iceland — Rural Residents Dissatisfied With Domestic Icelandair Flights

Rural Residents Dissatisfied With Domestic Icelandair Flights

Published June 2, 2022

Gameplayzz/Wikimedia Commons

Rural residents are dissatisfied and claim ticket prices have risen and service has worsened since Icelandair took over domestic flights from their subsidiary a year ago, reports RÚV.

CEO of Icelandair, Bogi Nils Bogason, says that airfares have not increased, instead, it is demand that has increased. Overall, he believes the merger has been successful.

“If we compare the fares before and after the merger, they have changed insignificantly despite significant cost increases, including fuel prices,” says Bogi. “However, demand has increased a lot and that has an impact on prices, especially if you’re booking at short notice.”

Customers have complained that flights have had major schedule changes, including flights being moved by up to an entire day. Bogi says that the schedule changes are due to two aircrafts undergoing maintenance and not due to poor flight bookings.

Customers are also unhappy with the new lack of flexibility. Bogi says that the original subsidiaries were smaller airlines so they were able to be more flexible than Icelandair.

“There are some changes that people are not happy with,” says Bogi. “We’re working on it, but overall it’s going very well.”

