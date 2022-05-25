From Iceland — Icelandic Phallological Museum To Receive Jimi Hendrix's Penis Cast

Published May 25, 2022

The Icelandic Phallological Museum will receive a new piece for their collection this coming month, the cast of Jimi Hendrix’s genitals. RÚV reports.

The cast was made by artist Cynthia Albritton in 1968, two years before he passed away. She made this cast when she met Hendrix after one of his concerts in Chicago.

Cynthia Albritton made her name as an artist by casting many other famous musicians. In 2000 she held an exhibition for her collection in New York.

Apparently, an American couple visited the museum last Christmas and were fascinated. They happen to be neighbours and good friends of Albritton. The couple then spoke to Þórður Ólafur Þórðarson, director of the Phallological Museum, and told him that her castings would be a great addition.

After some discussions, the artist decided to give the museum the cast of Hendrix’s penis. She sadly passed away last month, and therefore will not be able to see it in the museum herself, but her friends are planning to come to Iceland to bring over the casting.

