From Iceland — Iceland Needs More Plants To Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Þröstur Eysteinsson, a forestry director, says that more plants need to be planted in Iceland so that the government’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2040 can become a reality, RÚV reports.

In an interview on radio station Rás 1, Þröstur said: “The facilities in the growing stations now are fully utilized. Because it is May now and the spring sowing has been planned, it is not possible to add anything for delivery in the spring of 2023, that is to say next spring. So with new projects coming in, the soonest we could get more plants is 2024.”

Þröstur believes that it will be necessary to at least double plant production over the next three to five years to meet the demand.

“We aim to deliver six million plants this year and we have reached the maximum we achieved before the 2008 crash. That was five million plants last year and four million the year before. This is a rapid increase,” he said. “There is a need for seven to eight million next year, which we may not reach, and ten to twelve in 2025.”