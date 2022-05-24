From Iceland — Seismic Activity Detected In Geysir

Hundreds of earthquakes were detected on the Reykjanes peninsula yesterday. On May 24th, seismic activity has been detected in other part of Iceland—in particular, in Haukadalsheiði by the northeastern part of Sandfell.
According to RÚV, about 40 earthquakes were measured on the Meteorological Office’s automatic seismometers. The largest earthquake was of 2.7 magnitude. It was felt at 7:28 this morning.
Einar Hjörleifsson, a geoscientist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, says that the area is not a particularly active seismic area and limited activity has been measured there in recent years.
Stay tuned for our updates on the seismic activity in Iceland.
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!