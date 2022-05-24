From Iceland — Seismic Activity Detected In Geysir

Seismic Activity Detected In Geysir

Published May 24, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Hundreds of earthquakes were detected on the Reykjanes peninsula yesterday. On May 24th, seismic activity has been detected in other part of Icelandin particular, in Haukadalsheiði by the northeastern part of Sandfell.

Are you going to Iceland in the near future? Check out all the trips you can order from us! We handpick tours from local companies that we recommend and trust 100% percent. Take a look and let your friends know if you know someone looking for a site for booking tours!

According to RÚV, about 40 earthquakes were measured on the Meteorological Office’s automatic seismometers. The largest earthquake was of 2.7 magnitude. It was felt at 7:28 this morning.

Einar Hjörleifsson, a geoscientist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, says that the area is not a particularly active seismic area and limited activity has been measured there in recent years.

Stay tuned for our updates on the seismic activity in Iceland.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Borgfjörður Hosts Concert and Coffee for Ukrainian Refugees

Borgfjörður Hosts Concert and Coffee for Ukrainian Refugees

by

News
New UNICEF Report Exposes Iceland’s Negative Environmental Impacts

New UNICEF Report Exposes Iceland’s Negative Environmental Impacts

by

News
Icelandic Phallological Museum To Receive Jimi Hendrix’s Penis Cast

Icelandic Phallological Museum To Receive Jimi Hendrix’s Penis Cast

by

News
Iceland Needs More Plants To Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Iceland Needs More Plants To Achieve Carbon Neutrality

by

News
Government Divided Over Mass Deportations, Bishop Publicly Opposes Them

Government Divided Over Mass Deportations, Bishop Publicly Opposes Them

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Quakes, Monkeypox And Asylum Seekers

The Icelandic Roundup: Quakes, Monkeypox And Asylum Seekers

by

Show Me More!