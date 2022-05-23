From Iceland — 400 Earthquakes Detected In The Last 24 Hours

Published May 23, 2022

Christian Bickel/Wikimedia Commons

About 400 earthquakes have been detected in the last 24 hours on the Reykjanes peninsula, RÚV reports. New images of the area that will help to better identify what is going on in the area will be available soon.  

The earthquakes took place mostly in the area of Svartsengi and Mt. Þorbjörn. Einar Hjörleifsson, a nature conservation specialist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, says: “The biggest earthquake took place this morning at 7:15. Some people felt it here in the capital area.” 

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.8 kilometersBased on the data that the new images will provide, it will be assessed whether magma beneath the earth’s surface rises or falls.

“The images will be processed as soon as possible and we hope to be able to publish the results either late today or tomorrow,” says Einar.

