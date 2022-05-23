From Iceland — Former Captain Sentenced To 30 Days In Prison

Former Captain Sentenced To 30 Days In Prison

Published May 23, 2022

Words by
Photo by
John Rogers

The former captain of a 70-meter-long vessel Herjólfur has been sentenced to 30 days of probation for sailing the ship when his license expired, RÚV reports. He was also convicted of giving false information about the ship’s crew.

The captain in question has sailed multiple times in December and January without having renewed his license. He has also registered another captain for his voyages without their knowledge.

According to the verdict of the District Court of Suðurlands, the man has never been convicted before. He has confessed to the offenses and will pay the fine of 362,000 ISK. The execution of the sentence will be postponed and will expire after two years, if the captain keeps the promise.

RÚV reported on the matter at the end of January, when the captain received a reprimand at work and was demoted, after complaints were received about his abnormal working methods.

