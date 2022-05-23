From Iceland — City Hall 2022: Progressives In Reykjavík To Meet This Evening

Photo by Natsha Nandabhiwat

Þórdís Lóa Þórhallsdóttir, the head of the list for the Reform Party in Reykjavík, posted on Facebook yesterday that her party will not only ally with her compatriots in the previous majority–the Social Democrats and the Pirate Party–she is also inviting the Progressive Party to join this coalition.

Einar Þorsteinsson, who leads the Progressive Party list for Reykjavík, has called for a party meeting this evening in Reykjavík to discuss the matter.

Þórdís Lóa’s announcement drastically reduces the number of options available for a possible majority in the 23-seat Reykjavík City Council. As reported, she had initially said she was open to working with the Independence Party and the Progressives. That meant a coalition on the right and the left were equally possible.

With this announcement, however, a coalition of the Independence Party and the Progressive Party would still need two seats to form a majority. The People’s Party has only one seat, the Left-Greens, who also have one seat, have said they will refuse to be a part of any majority, and the Socialist Party, while having two seats, are very unlikely to support a coalition led by conservatives.

Nevertheless, Einar has emphasised that the matter needs to be discussed in detail with other members of the party before any decision is taken on formal talks.

“This is a demand within the Progressive Party,” he told reporters. “We just need to assess how we can best achieve our goals over the next four years and how we can make changes in the city.”