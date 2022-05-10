From Iceland — Brynja For Sale, Owner Hopes The Shop Will Go On

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson

On Saturday it was reported that the Brynja store at Laugavegur 29 was looking for new owners. Brynjólfur H. Björnsson, the current owner, hopes that the store will go on after the sale, Vísir reports.

Brynjólfur has been working in Brynja for 60 years. The hardware store was first opened in 1919 and has been on Laugavegur since 1929.

He is still unsure of the price, but real estate taxes have skyrocketed from when he took over the store in 1993.

The store is much smaller than any bigger chain store, but has pretty much anything you might need for any DIY projects.

The insightful and experienced staff is always friendly and ready to help. However, accessibility by car is not ideal. There is not enough parking and you can only really get to the shop by foot.