From Iceland — Armed Robbery Took Place In Reykjavík

Armed Robbery Took Place In Reykjavík

Published May 10, 2022

Words by
Photo by
HMH

An armed robbery was committed in the western part of Reykjavík around 23:00 last night, Vísir reports

According to police, two individuals went into a pharmacy and threatened staff with a knife. They got some drugs and ran away but were arrested shortly afterward.

Currently, the robbers are being held in police custody.

Another theft was reported earlier last night. Car keys and credit cards had been stolen from a jacket in the staff facility of a store in Kópavogur. The suspect has been found shortly and is currently also in police custody.

Most robberies in Iceland are of the non-armed variety, whether it be slot machines or langoustines. Armed robbery, such as the type used in a 2015 bank robbery, typically carry much harsher sentences as the threat of violence is used.

