News
Langoustine Heist Strikes Reykjavík

Langoustine Heist Strikes Reykjavík

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Uuetenava/Wikimedia Commons

Published February 9, 2018

Hundreds of kilos of langoustine were boosted from Humarsalan last weekend, and the owner is warning the public not to buy black market langoustine.

Guðjón Sigurðsson of Humarsalan told Vísir that the thieves were both selective and well-organised.

Security camera footage shows they visited the storage unit on Saturday morning and took a sample of langoustine, returning later in the evening with a vehicle to load up as much as they could carry. Furthermore, even though there were other seafood products in the storage unit they broke into, they only stole the langoustine.

“A few hundred kilos were taken,” Guðjón told reporters. “There aren’t many people who can store such a quantity, so they had to have moved the langoustine quickly. Maybe the thieves had made arrangements beforehand.”

As the langoustine is valued at about 6,000 ISK per kilo, it was a costly heist. Despite the security cameras all around Humarsalan’s storage unit, the faces of the thieves in question are difficult to discern, although police are trying to identify them. In the meantime, Guðjón warns the general public to be wary of buying langoustine which may have come from suspicious sources.

Latest

News
Avalanche Risk Rising Across The Country

Avalanche Risk Rising Across The Country

by

Following heavy snowfall covering most of the country in recent days, RÚV reports that the weather might only get worse

News
24% Of Patients In Icelandic Nursing Homes Administered Antipsychotics

24% Of Patients In Icelandic Nursing Homes Administered Antipsychotics

by

According to a new report from RÚV, one out of four individuals living in Icelandic nursing homes is prescribed psychotropic

News
52 Refugees On Their Way To Iceland

52 Refugees On Their Way To Iceland

by

In the next few weeks 52 new refugees are expected to arrive to Iceland, as reported by Vísir.is. Most of

News
Iceland May Be Facing Housing Crisis

Iceland May Be Facing Housing Crisis

by

17,000 apartments will be needed in Iceland by the end of 2019, according to a new report from the Housing

News
Reykjavík City Elections: Majority Holds, But Conservatives Gain

Reykjavík City Elections: Majority Holds, But Conservatives Gain

by

A new Gallup poll shows that the Reykjavík City Council majority is holding its ground, but has lost some support

News
Shorter Work Week May Also Help Gender Equality In Iceland

Shorter Work Week May Also Help Gender Equality In Iceland

by

A lawyer for the government employees union contends that amongst the positive effects of a shortened work week would be

Show Me More!