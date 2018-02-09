Langoustine Heist Strikes Reykjavík

Hundreds of kilos of langoustine were boosted from Humarsalan last weekend, and the owner is warning the public not to buy black market langoustine.

Guðjón Sigurðsson of Humarsalan told Vísir that the thieves were both selective and well-organised.

Security camera footage shows they visited the storage unit on Saturday morning and took a sample of langoustine, returning later in the evening with a vehicle to load up as much as they could carry. Furthermore, even though there were other seafood products in the storage unit they broke into, they only stole the langoustine.

“A few hundred kilos were taken,” Guðjón told reporters. “There aren’t many people who can store such a quantity, so they had to have moved the langoustine quickly. Maybe the thieves had made arrangements beforehand.”

As the langoustine is valued at about 6,000 ISK per kilo, it was a costly heist. Despite the security cameras all around Humarsalan’s storage unit, the faces of the thieves in question are difficult to discern, although police are trying to identify them. In the meantime, Guðjón warns the general public to be wary of buying langoustine which may have come from suspicious sources.