From Iceland — TikTok Celebrity Eventually Gets A Work Permit In Iceland

TikTok Celebrity Eventually Gets A Work Permit In Iceland

Published May 9, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Kyana Sue Powers' social media

Social media influencer Kyana Sue Powers, who was denied an Icelandic residence permit twice, has now received a work permit and can legally stay in the country, RÚV reports

If you appreciate our journalism, join our High Five Club. As well as helping us to keep the lights on, we’ve got discounts on tours to all members, access to goodies such as discounts in our online shop, new Grapevine issues sent by email, access to our AMA and more!

Kyana was to be deported later this month, after her residence and work permits were rejected by the Directorate of Immigration and the Directorate of Labor. However, the Directorate of Labor has now received new documents and has subsequently changed the ruling.

Kyana had founded the company Kraftar Media, which specialises in content creation for social media, marketing and consulting. Apparently, the extra documents included information from the companies Kyana has been working for. 

Kyana first came to Iceland in 2018. She immediately fell in love with the country and decided to move there. After studying at a local university for a year, she founded a company that provides TikTok and Instagram marketing for a number of Icelandic clients.  

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Harpa: The Wind Sings Through Art With New Sculpture

Harpa: The Wind Sings Through Art With New Sculpture

by

News
Zelensky Speaks At The Althingi, The Oldest Parliament In The World

Zelensky Speaks At The Althingi, The Oldest Parliament In The World

by

News
Icelandic Tenants Association “Demands Answers” From Electoral Candidates

Icelandic Tenants Association “Demands Answers” From Electoral Candidates

by

News
Ukrainian President To Address The Icelandic Nation Today

Ukrainian President To Address The Icelandic Nation Today

by

News
Þórarinn Jónsson Wins European Photography Award

Þórarinn Jónsson Wins European Photography Award

by

News
EVE Fanfest This Weekend

EVE Fanfest This Weekend

by

Show Me More!