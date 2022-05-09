From Iceland — TikTok Celebrity Eventually Gets A Work Permit In Iceland

Photo by Kyana Sue Powers' social media

Social media influencer Kyana Sue Powers, who was denied an Icelandic residence permit twice, has now received a work permit and can legally stay in the country, RÚV reports.

Kyana was to be deported later this month, after her residence and work permits were rejected by the Directorate of Immigration and the Directorate of Labor. However, the Directorate of Labor has now received new documents and has subsequently changed the ruling.

Kyana had founded the company Kraftar Media, which specialises in content creation for social media, marketing and consulting. Apparently, the extra documents included information from the companies Kyana has been working for.

Kyana first came to Iceland in 2018. She immediately fell in love with the country and decided to move there. After studying at a local university for a year, she founded a company that provides TikTok and Instagram marketing for a number of Icelandic clients.