From Iceland — BREAKING: The Raven Eggs Have Hatched

BREAKING: The Raven Eggs Have Hatched

Published April 28, 2022

Words by
Photo by
BYKO

Iceland’s favourite raven couple, Hrefna and Hrafn (whose names both mean “raven”, in the feminine and masculine form respectively), have even more good news to share with the country.

If you appreciate our journalism, join our High Five Club. As well as helping us to keep the lights on, we’ve got discounts on tours to all members, access to goodies such as discounts in our online shop, new Grapevine issues sent by email, access to our AMA and more!

Since building their next in an awning for the home supply store BYKO in Selfoss years ago, people all over the world have been able to follow their daily lives through a livestream broadcast.

Last Monday, it was reported that the happy couple had six eggs that they were incubating. Late yesterday afternoon, three of those eggs hatched.

At the time of this writing, five of the eggs have hatched, and the hatchlings all appear to be doing well so far.

In 2020, they had four hatchlings but they all perished under mysterious circumstances.

Undeterred, Hrefna and Hrafn kept trying, and we at the Grapevine hope for the best for the couple.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Space Mama Piggy: “An Imperfect Individual In An Imperfect World”

Space Mama Piggy: “An Imperfect Individual In An Imperfect World”

by

News
Bronze Statue Update: The Artists Release A Statement

Bronze Statue Update: The Artists Release A Statement

by

News
British Rocket Launch Being Delayed By Icelandic Government

British Rocket Launch Being Delayed By Icelandic Government

by

News
Reykjavík Shows Support And Names A Square Kænugarður, the Kyiv Square

Reykjavík Shows Support And Names A Square Kænugarður, the Kyiv Square

by

News
Mental Health Services In Iceland: “A Lot Of Work To Be Done”

Mental Health Services In Iceland: “A Lot Of Work To Be Done”

by

News
New Poll: Government Fallen, Large Swings In Party Support

New Poll: Government Fallen, Large Swings In Party Support

by

Show Me More!