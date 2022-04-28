From Iceland — BREAKING: The Raven Eggs Have Hatched

Photo by BYKO

Iceland’s favourite raven couple, Hrefna and Hrafn (whose names both mean “raven”, in the feminine and masculine form respectively), have even more good news to share with the country.

Since building their next in an awning for the home supply store BYKO in Selfoss years ago, people all over the world have been able to follow their daily lives through a livestream broadcast.

Last Monday, it was reported that the happy couple had six eggs that they were incubating. Late yesterday afternoon, three of those eggs hatched.

At the time of this writing, five of the eggs have hatched, and the hatchlings all appear to be doing well so far.

In 2020, they had four hatchlings but they all perished under mysterious circumstances.

Undeterred, Hrefna and Hrafn kept trying, and we at the Grapevine hope for the best for the couple.