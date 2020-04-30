From Iceland — Raven Hatches Chicks On Cam Above Byko In Selfoss

Photo by Screenshot/BYKO

At least four raven hatchlings came into the world on Tuesday, Sunnlenska reports. Their births were broadcast live from the Byko store in Selfoss. The proud parents, Hrefna and Hrafn, have been taking turns caring for the young.

Ravens have roosted in the eaves above the entrance to the store since 2013. It is unclear whether the same pair of ravens have returned to the same location each year, or if the ravens who roost there are the progeny of older ravens. The webcam has been set up since 2012, and has attracted a lot of attention since then.

Ravens are used to keeping company with people, and often breed in these sort of places. They have built nests in electric poles, silos, and even residential buildings.

Ravens usually lay four to six eggs, and the chicks leave the nest after about five weeks. It is therefore reasonable to expect a lot of activity in the nest in the next few days. The webcam will be on until the raven hatchlings are gone.

You can view the livestream here.

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

Tune into our daily COVID-Cast for a deeper dive into the day’s developments.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.