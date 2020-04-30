Foreigners On Expired Visas Will Not Be Deported From Iceland

Photo by Google Maps

Foreigners who have expired visas and residence permits in Iceland will not be deported until the travel restrictions become less stringent, RÚV reports. A government spokesperson added that until travel between other countries returns to normal, no one will be kicked out of the country. Moreover, because the situation is so unusual, there will not be any consequences for people whose residence permit or visa has expired.

The Directorate of Immigration (ÚTL), announced in early April that foreigners who are unable to return to their homes due to travel restrictions, quarantine, or isolation would be allowed to stay here without a residence permit or visa until June 1st, 2020. This is in accordance with transitional provisions that were added to the foreigners’ regulations, and it applies to those who were staying in Iceland when the travel restrictions were imposed on March 20th.

Air travel is extremely limited at the moment. Usually only one plane flies to and from the country every day. In light of this, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said that the restrictions are likely to be extended past June 1st.

