From Iceland — THIS JUST IN: Raven Has Laid Six Eggs, Livestream Active

Published April 25, 2022

If you’re out of ideas for what to watch on your favourite streaming sites, Iceland has you covered.

South Iceland news service Sunnlenska reports that Iceland’s favourite raven couple, Hrafn and Hrefna (whose names literally mean “raven” in masculine and feminine form, respectively) have six eggs incubating in their nest at the entrance to the homeware store BYKO in Selfoss right now.

Longtime readers may remember these ravens had four hatchlings in 2020. Sadly, all of these hatchlings perished under mysterious circumstances.

Hrefna and Hrafn are undeterred, apparently, and have had another go of it. Best of all, there’s a livestream you can catch of the hopeful family, hosted by BYKO, which you can watch here.

All of us at the Grapevine wish the couple all the best in their future endeavors.

