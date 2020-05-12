From Iceland — Byko's Raven Cast Fails After Chicks Mysteriously Die

Photo by Byko

The four raven chicks who hatched from eggs in the nest above Byko in Selfoss on April 28th have all died, and the nest is empty.

This is the first time that the raven couple Hrafn and Hrefna have failed to raise their chicks to adulthood. The couple have successfully raised their young in this location since 2013, so inexperience is not to blame. The cast has attracted a lot of attention over the last seven years, and it has been possible to watch the nest via the webcam in the eaves above Byko.

The ravens dropped by two chicks last week, but Hrefna was seen in the nest on Friday evening. By Sunday morning, the nest was empty.

Speaking to Sunnlenska, ornithologist Jóhann Óli Hilmarsson said that the case was very strange, but some plague may have stricken the raven chicks before they died. As it is still early in the spring, we are hopeful that the couple will try again this year.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.