From Iceland — RVK Newscast 181: Election Fever On The Streets


RVK Newscast 181: Election Fever On The Streets

Published April 26, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

On today’s RVK Newscast, editor-in-chief, Valur Grettisson is out getting heckled on the streets of Reykjavík! Election season has started and we hear from the Mayor of Reykjavík, as well as looking at some of the main issues impacting the polls right now. Read on for more information and links!

Polls show that 71% of the Icelandic population have little trust in Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson after the recent sale of shares in Íslandsbanki, which the government has conceded was “deeply flawed.” Pressure has been mounting for Bjarni to resign after the list of buyers was revealed to the public, including controversial figures from the financial crash of 2008, as well as the minister’s own father. Read our latest coverage of the case here.

If you appreciate our journalism, join our High Five Club. As well as helping us to keep the lights on, we’ve got discounts on tours to all members, access to goodies such as discounts in our online shop, new Grapevine issues sent by email, access to our AMA and more!

Municipal elections are coming up in Iceland on the 14th of May. Mayor of Reykjavík, Dagur B. Eggertsson joined us on our podcast, The Icelandic Roundup, to discuss some of the key issues affecting voters, including systemic racism and affordable housing. You can watch the interview on Youtube, or listen to The Icelandic Roundup on your preferred podcast app.

There has been an increase in deaths in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year. 760 people have died in the first three months of this year, with that number being 610 in 2021. Iceland’s Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason believes that Covid-19 is partly responsible for this increase in mortality. Read more here.

The newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
New Municipality Comes With A New Name: Þingeyjarsveit

New Municipality Comes With A New Name: Þingeyjarsveit

by

News
The Mayor Of Reykjavík Says Racism In Politics Is A Threat

The Mayor Of Reykjavík Says Racism In Politics Is A Threat

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Dagur B. Eggertsson, The Mayor Of Reykjavík

The Icelandic Roundup: Dagur B. Eggertsson, The Mayor Of Reykjavík

by

News
Says “Blood Farms” Have Already Been Illegal For About The Past Two Years

Says “Blood Farms” Have Already Been Illegal For About The Past Two Years

by

News
THIS JUST IN: Raven Has Laid Six Eggs, Livestream Active

THIS JUST IN: Raven Has Laid Six Eggs, Livestream Active

by

News
Italian Air Force Arrives in Iceland

Italian Air Force Arrives in Iceland

by

Show Me More!