From Iceland — More People Died In Iceland In The First Quarter Of 2022 Than Last Year

Photo by Art Bicnick

In the first four months of 2022, 760 people died in Iceland, RÚV reports. In 2021, this figure was smaller—with 610 deaths during the first quarter of the year.

Statistics Iceland has been publishing a quarter report every year since 2010. The number of people who died in the first quarter of 2022 is bigger than any other year.

The new Statistics Iceland report also includes data on population changes. 1,110 children were born during the first quarter of 2022. At the end of the first quarter, 377,280 people lived in Iceland, of which 193,730 were men and 183,550 women. 241,560 people live in the capital area and 135,720 in the countryside.

The number of Icelandic citizens increased by 1,280 during the quarter. In total, 90 gender neutral people took part in the survey, but due to the small size of the group, the results were distributed randomly between men and women. Most Icelanders (490 people) moved to Denmark. Norway and Sweden come next in popularity. Almost three thousand foreign nationals immigrated to Iceland in the first quarter, most of them from Polish (700) or Romanian (250) origin.